Hitachi Elevator receives National Green Factory Certificate

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the list of the fourth batch of green manufacturing businesses on September 12. Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Elevator) was one of the firms in the batch and received the National Green Factory certificate for its continued efforts on environmentally-friendly development.

The National Green Factory certificate is based on an assessment of manufacturers' achievements in terms of infrastructure, management systems, energy resources, product condition and reduction in the level of polluting emissions. In addition to achieving outstanding performance in terms of the above benchmarks, Hitachi Elevator has dedicated itself to optimizing clean manufacturing, selecting environmentally-friendly raw materials, reducing the amount of energy used at every step in the production process, using environmental packaging and upgrading procedures in connection with the installation of new elevators and escalators. Hitachi is also in the process of building an environmentally-friendly supply chain management system, as well as enhancing digitalization and intelligence across factories and, by doing so, has taken an overall approach to environmentally-friendly manufacturing.

With three environmental goals as its vision -- Prevention of Global Warming, Conservation of Resources, and Preservation of the Ecosystem, the firm has formulated its Environmental Vision 2025 program, a long-term plan which governs all business activities, with a focus on reducing the environmental burden of a product throughout its life cycle. In addition to raising the bar in terms of standards for any responsible manufacturer in the industry, Hitachi Elevator has been actively working with partners to bring together the forces of all parties to jointly push forward social development.

Hitachi Elevator has been committed to developing environmentally-friendly and energy-saving technologies and products for years, including machine-roomless elevator, energy regeneration and permanent magnet synchronous technologies. An approximate 30% reduction in energy consumption has been achieved by using the synchronous technology. Furthermore, elevator power feedback technology repurposes the energy generated by the elevator. When traveling downwards with a heavy car load or upwards with a light one, the traction machine acts as a power generator to transmit power back to the electrical grid within the building. The firm also reduces energy use by adopting LED lighting for the ceiling and does away with the need for on-site welding. Hitachi Elevator is the first across the industry to obtain a class A certificate, the top rating for energy efficiency. All of its products available for sale have met Hitachi's equivalent standards applicable in the Japanese market.

In line with the concept of sustainable development and eco-conscious operation, Hitachi Elevator has gone above and beyond to increase environmental awareness among stakeholders by saving energy, reducing pollution, facilitating sustainability and improving corporate management. In early stage of company, Hitachi Elevator had obtained the certificates for ISO9001 quality management system, ISO14001 environment management system and ISO45001 occupational health and safety management system as well as Lloyd's certification in Hong Kong.

On the basis of mutually beneficial relationships where suppliers are on an equal footing with purchasers coupled with a shared vision in terms of sustainability, Hitachi Elevator actively advocates a coordinated plan for implementation of projects collectively with suppliers in terms of technology, management and social responsibility and seeks win-win results via solid partnerships. Hitachi Elevator requires suppliers to comply with environmental protection rules and regulations and encourages them to take on their respective social responsibilities, enhance awareness of environmental protection, take full advantage of resources and protect the environment for mutual progress.

Looking forward, Hitachi Elevator plans to continue inviting more related enterprises to participate in environmental protection causes.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.