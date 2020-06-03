Hitachi Elevator supports regular COVID-19 prevention and control efforts

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterilization and disinfection devices Hitachi Elevator had installed on the escalators at Guangzhou Metro's Guangzhou South Railway Station along line 2 have recently been put into use. The devices thoroughly sterilize the handrails and steps of the escalators, reducing the risk of cross-infection from bacteria and viruses in the crowded places.

The sterilization and disinfection devices are specifically customized for Guangzhou Metro. The devices, on the handrail loops and alongside the steps as they make the return trip to the starting position, sterilize and disinfect the handrails and steps through a 270-285 nm wavelength ultraviolet (UV) irradiation unit built into the devices. Tested and certified by the Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology, the system can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses including staphylococcus aureus.

China is now stepping into a better situation in terms of the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19, lowering the emergency response level back to normal. Hitachi Elevator's sterilization and disinfection devices for handrails and steps of escalators can be used in major public spaces including subways, hospitals and transportation hubs. The devices, with an easy-to-install design, can perform sterilization and disinfection while escalators are in regular use, without any risk to the rider's health. In addition, from a purely physical viewpoint, the sterilization and disinfection process has no impact on the life of the handrails.

Hitachi Elevator's sterilization and disinfection devices for escalator handrails and steps will be installed at all stations along several lines of Guangzhou Metro, supporting the authority's regular COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200528/2815795-1

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.