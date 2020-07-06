Hitachi Elevator wins Times China's Outstanding Supplier Award for the seventh consecutive year

GUANGZHOU, China, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, 2020, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. received Times China's Outstanding Supplier Award for 2019 in recognition of its high-quality products and outstanding service capabilities, marking the seventh consecutive year that the elevator maker has garnered this award. The company is also the only recipient of the award in the elevator sector.

As a close strategic partner of Times China for 16 years, dating back to 2004, Hitachi Elevator has been committed to satisfying Times China's needs for innovative products and services by providing them with professional and personalized elevator solutions. In 2012, both companies signed a key strategic cooperation agreement, representing their entry into a third round of strategic alliances.

With an ongoing focus on the changes in the expectations among consumers for an ever more comfortable living environment, Hitachi Elevator has worked closely with Times China on some 100 projects based on their shared commitment to creating buildings of quality. They include a number of large-scale premium residential projects, among them Guangzhou Times E-park, Guangzhou Times Rose Garden, Guangzhou Times Bund, Foshan Times Qingcheng and Foshan Times Guanhengyuan. Their collaborations can be found in numerous Chinese cities, including Changsha, Chengdu, Dongguan, Foshan, Guangzhou, Huizhou, Hangzhou, Qingyuan and Zhuhai. To date, Hitachi Elevator has delivered over 2,800 elevators collectively worth over 650 million yuan (approx. US$91.9 million) to Times China.

Building on its past experience as a new starting point and based on its customer-oriented strategy, Hitachi Elevator plans to build on the existing mutual trust with Times China to further deepen the cooperation by providing the real estate developer with more competitive products and services that further enhance the value of the premium buildings and enable a better living environment for the buildings' occupants.

