Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs Aktie

Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853788 / ISIN: US4335785071

05.03.2026 06:20:16

Hitachi Gets EUR 482 Mln Rail Contract From Italy's Turin For Fully Automated Metro Line 2; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY.PK) announced Thursday that its Rail division has received a contract worth 481.6 million euros from Italian City of Turin for the trains and signalling system of fully automated Metro Line 2.

In Japan, Hitachi shares were gaining around 3.3 percent, trading at 4,905.00 yen.

Hitachi Rail will design and deliver the rolling stock and signalling systems for the "Rebaudengo-Politecnico" section of Turin Metro Line 2 for its client Infra.To.

In the total contract value, 388.5 million euros relates to the base section corresponding to the "Rebaudengo-Porta Nuova" lot, and 93.1 million euros refers to the optional "Porta Nuova-Policlinico" section, which may be activated at a later stage.

In its final configuration, Line 2 will extend for a total of approximately 28 km and will include 31 stations, with all vehicles being entirely 'Made in Italy'. The opening of the first section is planned by 2033.

Hitachi noted that each train will be certified to accommodate 336 standing passengers, 68 seated passengers, 2 spaces for passengers with reduced mobility, and 4 bicycle spaces, for a total capacity of 404 passengers.

The vehicles would offer high standards of capacity, accessibility, and comfort, while being fully integrated with the line's advanced digital signalling systems.

The new metro will be equipped with the latest-generation CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control) signalling system in GoA4 (Grade of Automation 4) configuration, which is the highest level of automation currently available. The system enables fully driverless train operation, in which starting, stopping, and door operation are completely automated.

The trains operating on the line will also be equipped with HMAX for Rail, Hitachi Rail's advanced digital asset management solution. It collects both vehicle and line data in real time to monitor the system and enable prompt intervention when necessary.

HMAX, currently implemented on over 2,000 trains, combines advanced sensor technologies with the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence and edge computing (data processing close to its source) to maximize rail performance, extend asset life, and optimize costs.

Luca D'Aquila, Global COO of Hitachi Rail, said, "Through fully automated, digital, and energy-efficient solutions, we continue to support a concrete transition towards low-emission mobility models, leveraging industrial and technological expertise developed globally and rooted in the Italian production system."

Nachrichten zu Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs

Analysen zu Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hitachi LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.10 Ord.Shs

