Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific strengthens partnership with Microsoft with Co-Sell Ready Business Applications and Services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, a leading provider of global-industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud, has earned a Microsoft Co-Sell Ready partner status for the Asia Pacific region, joining a select group of global independent software vendors (ISVs) for joint sales and Go-To-Market opportunities.

As a Microsoft Co-Sell Partner, Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific can now leverage partner-built services for Dynamics 365 Finance, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, and Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement via the Co-Sell model which aims for a wider marketplace and increase in revenue.

"We are thrilled to take part on this collaborative selling initiative with Microsoft and bring our partnership to the next level as we jointly sell our services and solutions that gives efficiency to customers from various industries," said Toru Oike, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific also joins the IP Co-Sell program which is suitable for those who have sold commercially available, packaged, third-party solutions built on Azure and Dynamics 365. Hitachi Solutions continues to partner with the Microsoft sales team on targeting new customers and exploring business opportunities across the Asia Pacific region.

Hitachi Solutions IPs including but not limited to, Loyalty Management Solution, Engage for Insurance, Engage for Banking, Commerce Suite, and ERP Ground-to-Cloud, and IoT Service Hub are available in Microsoft AppSource.

The Loyalty Management Solution offers businesses a better understanding of their customers which helps strengthen their relationship through a tailored solution and make their loyalty programs an outlet for brand advocacy.

Engage for Insurance and Engage for Banking are customer relationship management solutions designed to extend and improve the capabilities of the Microsoft Cloud that gives Financial Institutions the right tools to effectively operate in a competitive industry.

Commerce Suite (Hitachi Solutions Ecommerce) is an end-to-end cloud system with full functionalities that help improve customer relationships and deliver personalized experience to both B2B and B2C customers.

ERP Ground-to-Cloud is Hitachi Solutions' proven assessment methodology for migrating Dynamics AX 2012 customers to Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management. This offer helps organizations analyze the functional and technical gaps between their current solution and their business objectives.

IoT Service Hub is a data-driven service solution that can transform the maintenance optimization process of a business from a repair and replace to predict and fix model. Built on the Azure cloud and other proven Microsoft technologies, the turnkey platform leverages predictive analytics, AI, and machine learning to automatically pinpoint anomalies and potential failures.

"We are happy to have Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific to the Microsoft Co-Sell Ready program and feature their offerings on the marketplace for enterprise customers to see," said Matteo Mille, Regional Partner Development Director of Microsoft Asia Pacific. "This highlights their capabilities in delivering quality solutions and empowering customers to utilize a system that provides value in their organization."

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific being a qualified Microsoft Co-Sell Partner, helps us to take our solutions to the market, drive joint revenue with Microsoft, and ensure customer success.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com/.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

SOURCE Hitachi Solutions