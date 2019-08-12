Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific to Exhibit Industry-Specific Solutions Built Within Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Summit Australia 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, will serve as one of Summit Australia exhibitor at the Crown Promenade from August 21 to 23, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

The three-day conference hosted by Dynamic Communities is dedicated for users and partners of the Microsoft Business Applications platform where they can share their knowledge on ways to learn best practices and achieve greater business success.

"We are pleased to participate in this community-driven event that allows Microsoft Business Application users and partners to share their expertise in an unbiased environment and help maximize their investments through networking and co-learning," said Toru Oike, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "We look forward to connecting with Summit Australia attendees and share the powerful capabilities and benefits that our solutions deliver."

Summit Australia is the only in-person event that features user-produced education on how to maximize software performance of Microsoft Business Applications. The event aims to conduct 200 sessions and bring together more than 150 professionals.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific is proud to showcase the following Microsoft Dynamics 365 industry-specific solutions:

Connected Field Connected Field Service provides service and manufacturing industries with cohesive business operations and sets them up to take advantage of the latest technologies such as augmented reality and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Hitachi Solutions Extended Field Service takes Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service to the next level with functionalities that simplify the development and implementation of time cards, warranty management, depot repair, serialized asset tracking, and ERP integration.

Engage for Financial Services is designed to extend and enhance the functionality of the Microsoft Cloud, Engage for Financial Services products offer banking and insurance companies the customized software needed for them to compete and win.

Our insurance CRM software, Engage for Insurance, enables insurers to focus on all aspects of their organization and customer lifecycle, from relationship and engagement management to business development.

Hitachi Solutions' Engage for Banking is banking CRM software designed to give bankers a holistic, customer-centered centric view of their business enabling them to build meaningful and long-lasting relationships with their customers.

Omnichannel Retail Solutions allow retailers to create exceptional shopping experiences that unifies their digital, in-store, and back office operations.

Food and Beverage POS helps restaurants manage and track all aspects of food creation and service – from cooking the meal to processing the customer's payment. The solution provides a modern, flexible point of sale with a user-friendly interface.

Loyalty Management Solution allows businesses to better understand their customers and strengthen the relationship. The solution is tailored for businesses across industries, giving organizations the ability to make their loyalty programs part of their entire marketing strategy, focus and build relationships with their customer base, and provide opportunities and outlets for brand advocacy.

Hitachi Solutions Commerce is an end-to-end web-based system with full eCommerce capabilities and tight accounting, shipping, and inventory systems integration. Our solution enables businesses to consistently improve customer relationships and deliver personalized experience to both B2B and B2C customers.

ERP Modernization is an exclusive migration offer for Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 customers with a proven assessment methodology for upgrading to Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. Hitachi Solutions will help organizations analyze the functional and technical gaps between their current Microsoft Dynamics solution and their business objectives.

For more information about Hitachi Solutions' participation at the Summit Australia 2019, visit http://bit.ly/HitachiAtSummitAustralia2019.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com/.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in North America, Europe, India/Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

