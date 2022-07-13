Hitachi Vantara Names Amee Desjourdy Chief Human Resources Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced today that Amee Desjourdy will take the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at the organization, effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Amee to Hitachi Vantara at a time when the role of human resources is more strategically important than ever," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO, Hitachi Vantara. "Amee has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to provide HR leadership and people strategy in companies experiencing rapid growth and transformation. She is a passionate believer that business success depends on a commitment to engaging and developing diverse talent globally and attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry. She also understands the criticality of a compelling and inclusive company culture, an attractive employee value proposition, and a mission to contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future."

Kandiah continued, "Amee is the right leader at the right time."

Desjourdy most recently served as Chief People Officer at Brightcove, Inc. where she was responsible for leading their global HR organization as well as building and driving a business-focused, data-driven HR strategy during a period of growth and rapid change. She also led the company's employee-centric COVID response efforts, established a strong Talent function focused on deepening manager and employee capability, and launched a global career development framework. Prior to Brightcove, Desjourdy was the CHRO for Global Partners LP for five years where she led a multi-channel effort to build culture, improve the employee experience, and decrease employee attrition. She was also responsible for leading the successful integration of several acquired companies and formalizing a strategic corporate social responsibility program.

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

