Hitachi Vantara Sees Object Storage Growth Explode as Organizations Seek Data Driven Advantages

Demand for Hybrid Cloud Storage with Data Intelligence and Automation Drive Cloud Object Storage Adoption

Upcoming Webinars Highlight the Acceleration of Digital Innovation Leveraging Massive Quantities of Unstructured Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced significant growth in its Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) object storage business with substantial net new customers in 1HFY22 and a projected growth of +40% in Q2 FY22 compared to Q2 FY21, outstripping the market CAGR of 13.6%1. This growth is especially significant given the challenges businesses face converting data into valuable insights that improve customer experiences, create new efficiencies and fuel innovation.

Representing up to 90% of all data stored, unstructured data is a critical component to achieving data centricity but is often left unutilized as the vast majority is never analyzed. To help organizations efficiently process this information, advanced analytics and business intelligence tools are vital to easily classify and make sense of data, govern it, and make it actionable. A recent report by GigaOm notes, "with the right processes and tools, businesses can do more with their data than ever before, mining it for hidden insights and capturing incredible value in the process, transforming it from a liability into an asset."

"A quality unstructured data platform extends beyond just storing data – robust analytics are crucial in delivering insights into an organizations data patterns and trends," said Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer for Hitachi Vantara. "As customers' needs evolve and IT departments transform from a supporting role to one of enablement, HCP is uniquely suited to addressing the biggest data challenges with faster and more accurate insights for improved savings, employee productivity, and customer experience."

Hitachi Content Platform Adds Intelligence to Object Storage

HCP offers a broad ecosystem of solutions including comprehensive, intelligent data management that spans beyond object storage alone to unlock the full value of data assets. A leader in the GigaOM Radar for Unstructured Data Management Business Solutions and a DCIG Top 5 On-premises SDS Object Storage Solution, Hitachi's HCP portfolio delivers robust capabilities for empowering customers as they extend beyond the walls of the enterprise, to the cloud and the edge.

DCIG reports, "HCP demonstrates wide deployment, cloud and analytic support compared with other evaluated solutions," and that "Hitachi Vantara complements HCP with a portfolio of software products that provides expanded data management, governance, analytics, collaboration, and file gateway capabilities."

HCP Partners Discover New Unstructured Data Management Customer-Use-Cases

"The major purpose of long-term digital preservation is to preserve primary data and metadata in such a way that both the readability and the interpretability (authenticity) can be guaranteed. Long-term preservation has become more challenging since data formats, compliance, applications, and usage changes over the life of the data. Our customers are interested in a secure transfer of data to and from the cloud to store/preserve data and make it easy to access," said Paul Schindeler, CEO of Data Matters, a cloud services provider in The Netherlands. "Hitachi Content Platform successfully delivers on all of these requirements, making it a perfect platform to build solutions for integrating analytics with a private cloud, while helping ensure privacy, security and longevity of data."

"As a cloud services provider, we pride ourselves in providing infrastructure that scales without limits and facilitates data innovation while maintaining flexibility, security, and investment protection within our customers' existing systems," said Ahsan Khan, Chief Technology Officer at ThinkOn, a cloud computing services provider in Ontario, Canada. "We believe object storage is the ideal technology to securely deliver our storage services and help protect against the latest cyber and ransomware threats by employing strong data protection policies, including encryption, object locking, and multiple backups of sensitive data. Using the Hitachi Content Platform portfolio as the foundation for our data protection-as-a-service offerings, we can provide our customers their choice of industry-leading backup, disaster recovery, analytics, and storage service offerings."

Hitachi Vantara Unstructured Data Webinar Series

Hitachi Vantara is hosting a series of webinars featuring trailblazing partners, and industry analysts discussing the cloud journey for enterprises, delving into best practices and considerations for a cloud object storage solution.

Software-Defined Infrastructure: Transform & Secure IoT & Big Data Environments

November 8, 2022 – 12:00 PM (PDT)

The data center is no longer a physical location - this webinar will explore the shift in how organizations are investing in their data centers and real-world best practices for Big Data Analytics and IoT environments.

Participants: Todd Dorsey, analyst, DCIG; Ken Clipperton, analyst, DCIG; Tanya Loughlin, director, Content Platforms, Hitachi Vantara

A Holistic View of Infrastructure and People: Embracing a Hybrid Cloud Approach

November 15, 2022 – 12:00 PM (PDT)

Being digital goes beyond operating in digital channels - this webinar will explore how organizations are applying an inclusive view of infrastructure and people to build transformative solutions.

Participants:Enrico Signoretti, research analyst, GigaOm; Tanya Loughlin, director, Content Platforms, Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

