Hitachi Vantara Unlocks Data-Driven Innovation Through an Edge-to-Cloud Data Fabric Built on Its Intelligent DataOps Portfolio for Enterprise and Industrial Customers

Gain Data Quality, Governance and Integration with Enhanced Lumada DataOps Catalog and New Capabilities powered by Pentaho

Accelerate the Move to Data-driven Industrial Operations through Integrated IT and OT Data Insights with Lumada Industrial DataOps

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), introduced new Lumada DataOps capabilities for automated, AI-driven data operations for all enterprise customers and Lumada Industrial DataOps, providing advanced analytics capabilities for industrial use cases.

Data sprawl and governance have become more difficult as data becomes increasingly distributed across the data center, edge, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructure. This complexity can hinder an organization's ability to turn data into business value. In a recent DataOps Survey by 451 Research, data privacy, compliance, and data access and preparation are top priorities for data-driven organizations.

Today's additions to the Lumada DataOps portfolio allow organizations to create a seamless data fabric governed by an enhanced data catalog for automated data quality improvements and governance. With the latest updates to Data Integration powered by Pentaho technology, customers can reduce time and complexity to discover, access, prepare and blend data across multiple data sources and locations. The new Lumada Industrial DataOps portfolio includes IoT analytics models for industrial environments that seamlessly merge IT and OT data to unlock transformational business insights.

"Unlike traditional data management solutions that lock customers into proprietary technologies, the Lumada DataOps and Lumada Industrial DataOps portfolio products augment any ecosystem to manage and govern data from anywhere," said Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. "No matter where our clients' data lives, we help them discover, analyze, govern and monetize it through Lumada DataOps in addition to data and analytics consulting services, helping clients propel their business with better data insights."

Intelligent Data Operations Across the Edge to Multicloud Data Fabric

Lumada DataOps lets you automate the daily tasks of collecting, integrating, governing, and analyzing data on an intelligent platform providing an open and composable foundation for all enterprise data, while providing self-service data access to their choice of tools and analytics. Today's updates to Lumada DataOps include:

Data Catalog – Accelerate business insights with Data Catalog v7.0 using trusted data built on IO-Tahoe technology including a powerful new user interface, data quality and Collibra connectivity.

– Accelerate business insights with Data Catalog v7.0 using trusted data built on IO-Tahoe technology including a powerful new user interface, data quality and Collibra connectivity. Data Integration – Integrate data across hybrid cloud with Pentaho v9.3 through flexible cloud deployment and new connectors for cloud data stores like Snowflake, MongoDB Atlas, Teradata, Elastic Search7.x and IBM MQ 9.2.

IT and OT Data Convergence for Digital Industrial Operations

Hitachi Vantara's new Lumada Industrial DataOps portfolio enables real-time insights and outcomes that power critical operations to be more predictable and manageable. It accelerates IT and OT data convergence by building a data fabric for analytic solutions from edge to multi-cloud. Lumada Industrial DataOps IIoT software automates data pipeline delivery across OT and IT sources, feeding industrial AI and ML models for predictive maintenance and operations optimization. Capabilities of the new Lumada Industrial DataOps portfolio include:

IIoT Core – Accelerate and scale operation application deployment with a complete IIoT data platform including Core, Gateway, Digital Twins, and Machine Learning Services.

– Accelerate and scale operation application deployment with a complete IIoT data platform including Core, Gateway, Digital Twins, and Machine Learning Services. IIoT Analytics – Simplify AI and ML solutions creation through toolkits that simplify delivery through packaged Digital Twins with pre-trained ML models.

Armed with clean, accurate data, organizations can leverage advanced operational analytics capabilities like Digital Twins and AL/ML models to predict and prescribe operational decision making.

One of our key customers that utilizes Hitachi Vantara technology is Disney Parks and Resorts. Hitachi Vantara is the Official Ride and Show Analytics provider for the WALT DISNEY WORLD® Resort and the DISNEYLAND® Resort.

"In order to maintain our complex ride systems, we are constantly capturing and ingesting data from multiple touchpoints throughout the ride, striving to optimize efficiency in our systems and continuing to keep the attraction experience as seamless as possible," said Michael Tschanz, director of Design & Engineering Technology & Analysis at Disney. One project I personally think is the coolest thing we've worked on together this year is our development of the Digital Twin analysis technology," Digital Twin simulations help us solve the challenge of doing analysis on certain areas of our attractions where we aren't able to put sensors. This innovation will result in even higher levels of analytic accuracy."

Additional Supporting Quotes:

"The data integration capabilities provided by Pentaho have been instrumental in wrangling our diverse datasets and delivering data-driven insights that enable our organization to make effective, cross-functional decisions," said Dale Bloom , credit risk analytics manager at MarketAxess , the leading fixed income electronic trading platform for institutional investors and dealers. "The new data store integrations allow us to flexibly connect even more data, easily identify and establish controls that address data flow disruptions, and seamlessly deploy in hybrid environments to better serve our lines of business."

, the leading fixed income electronic trading platform for institutional investors and dealers. "The new data store integrations allow us to flexibly connect even more data, easily identify and establish controls that address data flow disruptions, and seamlessly deploy in hybrid environments to better serve our lines of business." "Centrica serves millions of residential and business customers with a full range of energy services and products which extends to include insurance, repair services and intelligent energy management solutions. Every Centrica brand is highly customer focused and we rely on accurate data to drive new innovations in sustainable energy and to empower communities to use energy efficiently. The speed at which we can discover and apply insights from data allows us to continually improve our customer experience and achieve our Zero Carbon energy targets. Lumada Data Catalog enables us to fully automate data discovery across our hybrid data fabric and ensures we can meet our regulatory compliance commitments effectively. Working with Hitachi Vantara to enhance our data privacy controls also helps us to reduce operational risks and to demonstrate our commitment to our customers as their trusted energy supplier," said Eddie Edwards , global head of data at Centrica Plc.

"Our Partners are looking to deliver more Data Management Solutions and Services that drive business agility and value from their data at a significantly lower TCO and faster realization of benefits," said Omar Galbraith , CEO of Ethos Technology , a UK Based Hitachi Vantara Distributor of Innovative Technology. "Lumada DataOps has enabled us to elevate our conversations with partners that have migrated to providing automation of data management across Hybrid Cloud so they can speed up how data can be applied, governed, protected, served and consumed within their clients. Partners can build up a portfolio of value-added managed services that elevates them beyond the traditional one-off transactional supply of products."

, a UK Based Hitachi Vantara Distributor of Innovative Technology. "Lumada DataOps has enabled us to elevate our conversations with partners that have migrated to providing automation of data management across Hybrid Cloud so they can speed up how data can be applied, governed, protected, served and consumed within their clients. Partners can build up a portfolio of value-added managed services that elevates them beyond the traditional one-off transactional supply of products." "Organizations of all kinds are quickly realizing the value of a data strategy that taps the full breadth of resources across the organization from customer, operation and live edge environments," said Dave Menninger , senior vice president & research director, Ventana Research. "Hitachi Vantara's Lumada solutions help organizations discover, analyze and distribute data and compelling insights to the right stakeholders."

Availability

Updates to Lumada DataOps Data Catalog is available worldwide today. Pentaho 9.3 will be generally available in May 2022. Lumada Industrial DataOps software will be available at the end of April from Hitachi Vantara and its global partner network.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

