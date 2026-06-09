Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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10.06.2026 01:52:03
HIVE COO Sells 215,000 Shares Amid Stock's 86% Surge. Here's What Investors Should Know
On June 8, 2026, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Chief Operating Officer Luke Rossy reported the sale of 215,000 common shares in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.97); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close ($3.96).HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a specialized technology firm focused on green-powered data centers and blockchain infrastructure. Its strategy leverages renewable energy to deliver scalable digital asset mining and computing services. The company's competitive edge stems from its commitment to sustainable operations and its integration within the digital currency and blockchain ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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