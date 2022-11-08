HKA ACQUIRES TM FINANCIAL FORENSICS

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announced today that they have acquired TM Financial Forensics (TMF), a US disputes consulting firm specialising in financial, accounting, economic, engineering, scheduling, and damages analyses.

Founded in 2010 by Ave Tucker, Paul Meyer, Mike Wallace, Cheryl LeeVan and other experienced consultants, TMF employs approximately 65 professionals and operates from offices across California and in Chicago. The firm assists clients in all phases of the litigation process across a broad range of sectors and practice areas. Their offerings include consulting and expert testimony in the areas of forensic accounting and economics, construction quantum, delay and technical, government contracts, and commercial damages, including breach of contract, technology and intellectual property, antitrust, mergers and acquisitions, professional negligence, sports and entertainment, financial institutions and investment banking, insurance, settlement distributions and alleged fraud, and white-collar matters.

TMF consultants bring a suite of complementary expertise to HKA, including an intellectual property practice with significant experience in damages and valuation across a wide range of industries. Additionally, TMF consultants have been at the forefront in the economic analysis of Fair Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) rate determinations, and have consulted and provided testimony on a number of noteworthy matters determining the value of standard essential patent (SEP) portfolios in mobile telephony and telecommunications, automotive, and other high-tech industries, in global court venues including United States Federal Courts, the United States International Trade Commission, ICC International Court of Arbitration, the High Courts of England and Wales and the Shenzhen (China) Intermediate People's Court.

TMF experts have testified on matters in US state and federal courts, administrative proceedings, in the United States Court of Federal Claims, in the United States Bankruptcy Court, before the Armed Services Board of Contracts Appeals, in FINRA ("Financial Industry Regulatory Authority") proceedings, before the PCAOB ("Public Accounting Oversight Board"), and in arbitrations in or involving the United States, Canada, Australia, France, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, China, Japan, and other countries.

The purchase of TMF is HKA's second major US acquisition over the past three years. In 2019, it acquired The Kenrich Group to significantly bolster its position as a market leader in dispute resolution services. Both acquisitions consolidate HKA's position in the US market and establish the firm as one of the largest dispute and litigation support consultancies in the Americas as well as significantly strengthen its capabilities in forensic accounting, commercial damages, and government contract services globally.

HKA's CEO, Renny Borhan, commented: "This strategic acquisition reaffirms our commitment to expanding our global business by targeting national leaders in our markets alongside our sustained organic growth. Our success in welcoming The Kenrich Group into the HKA brand in 2019 showed that having a broad range of the industry's best experts under one roof brings real value to our clients. We are delighted to enhance this value further with the talented team at TMF."

"TMF joining HKA is another major milestone for the Americas Group," said Frank Giunta, HKA Partner and Head of Americas. "Our capabilities in intellectual property and patent litigation are also significantly enhanced in addition to adding complementary resources in other practice areas."

Ave Tucker, TMF's CEO, commented: "Over the past four decades our experts have consulted and testified in numerous significant foreign and domestic complex litigations. Our highly regarded consultancy services in financial, accounting, economic, engineering, scheduling and damages analysis and expert testimony fit perfectly with the HKA culture and business strategy."

TMF President Paul Meyer added: "We have built a highly successful national business by providing clients with the highest quality of service and expertise. As an independent and global provider of multi-disciplinary expert services, HKA is best placed to enhance our services and extend them to a wider client base. We look forward to contributing to the sustainable growth of this world-leading business."

About TMF

TM Financial Forensics is a national business and disputes consulting firm specializing in financial, accounting, economic, engineering, scheduling, and damages analyses. Our professionals assist businesses and outside counsel resolve complex business and litigation challenges and confront market, contract, operational and regulatory risks. Our strength lies in our deep industry experience, commitment to client service, resourcefulness, and ability to respond to client needs quickly and effectively.

TM Financial Forensics was founded by a team of professionals who have collaborated for more than 35 years and bring their substantial experience to each new engagement. Our experts have assisted clients in all phases of the litigation process across a broad range of industries and practice areas. We have assisted in some of the country's most significant and complex litigations during the past three decades, providing objective and reliable financial, accounting, economic, engineering, scheduling and damages analyses and expert testimony.

About HKA

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, HKA is a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation and dispute resolution. We provide a comprehensive set of specialist offerings, including Expert, Claims and Advisory services for the capital projects and infrastructure sector. We also advise clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes and in forensic accounting matters. In addition, HKA supports US Federal Government contractors with consulting services on complex contracting matters. As trusted independent consultants, experts, and advisers, we deliver solutions amid uncertainty, dispute and overrun, providing the insights to achieve the best possible outcomes for public and private sector clients worldwide. HKA has in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts, and advisors in more than 40 offices across 18 countries.

