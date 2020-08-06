HKBN Proudly Appoints Danny Li as Chief Technology Officer

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group") announced today that it has appointed Danny Li as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") with effect from 1 August 2020. Danny will undertake a range of leadership responsibilities that include strategy, development and implementation of the Group's network and information security, and will lead HKBN to reinforce its position as one of Asia's leading integrated telecom and technology solutions providers.

Since joining HKBN in 2017, Danny has been focusing on enhancing network services and infrastructure to advance HKBN's fast growing business and surging customer demand for data, reliability and performance. Danny is committed to expanding the Group's fiber optic network coverage and bringing benefits of competition to more residential and enterprise customers. Prior to this appointment, Danny was HKBN's Deputy Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for network technology and the Group's overall information security strategy.

HKBN Co-Owner and Group CEO NiQ Lai said, "Danny's appointment and his entry into our Group's Management Committee demonstrates our determination to offer customers best-in-class network services, which includes empowering enterprises to operate seamlessly to transform and optimise their growth opportunities in the digital era. Since joining our Group, Danny has put his skin-in-the-game of HKBN by investing to become a Co-Owner. And in our recent Co-Ownership III Plus, he further topped up his interest alignment to 2-year gross salary investment (typically equivalent to 10 years of savings), which is consistent with all nine existing members of our Management Committee."

Danny said, "HKBN is committed to building and operating future-proof network infrastructure, with top notch reliability and security at various touch points. We're proud to be the trusted partner for businesses and leading carriers from around the world. We'll continue to lead the industry in meeting the increasing demand for both network resources and service quality."

Danny has over 25 years of experience in telecom infrastructure, engineering and operations, as well as sales and marketing. He began his telecom career at New T&T Limited (now HKBN Enterprise Solutions HK Limited), followed by a role as Network Assistant General Manager at CPCNet Hong Kong Limited. Before joining HKBN, Danny spent 11 years with DMX Technologies, a regional system integration company of Japan's KDDI Group. He has served to protect regional customers, including the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, from cyber-attacks, and helped build Asia Pacific's first MPLS IP VPN.

For a detailed introduction of Danny, please visit the website below. https://www.hkbn.net/new/en/about-us--our-company--senior-management.shtml

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 930 of Co-Owners (majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration that cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS). HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

