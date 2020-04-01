HKBN Provides Next-Generation All-Fibre Backhaul to SmarTone Offers Ultra-high Speed and Reliable Backhaul Connectivity for SmarTone 5G Cell Sites

HONG KONG, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTone and HKBN Group ("HKBN") announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to use HKBN's next-generation all-fibre backhaul for SmarTone's advanced 5G network. Through this collaboration, HKBN will provide a 100 Gigabit Ethernet ("GE") high-speed backbone network and a 10 GE backhaul network to connect thousands of SmarTone's cell sites across Hong Kong for SmarTone's 5G deployment.

Anna Yip, CEO of SmarTone said, "SmarTone has been at full speed to prepare for the launch of a world-class and robust 5G network in Hong Kong. HKBN's network offers super high speed, unique tri-carrier route diversity and reliability for SmarTone's 5G backhaul. Together with SmarTone's strong expertise in network planning and Ericsson's advanced and secure network infrastructure, we are confident to bring the best-in-class 5G network experience to consumers in Hong Kong."

William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman said, "As a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider with tri-carrier network diversity (comprising three fibre optic networks of HKBN, NWT and WTT), our capabilities to deliver ultra-robust and unprecedented route diversity put HKBN in a pivotal connectivity position for 5G. This 5G technology will revolutionise mobile user experiences, so we're thrilled to work with SmarTone and connect customers to a world of new possibilities."

In the 5G era, network security and reliability are integral. With SmarTone's end-to-end 5G network security built-in to each layer of the network, and HKBN's ultra-resilient fibre network, which is highly reliable and intelligently safeguarded against the risk of Internet and data connectivity interruption, this collaboration enables a robust and advanced backhaul architecture.

5G is bringing huge changes to the way we work, communicate and play. As a smart city, Hong Kong will be at the forefront as one of the world's first regions to deploy 5G. To support mass local adoption, more 5G cell sites will be built, requiring support from an ultra-robust fibre network. The fibre backhaul connecting the cell sites with the core network serves as a critical part of the 5G infrastructure.

About SmarTone

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (0315.HK) is a leading telecommunications company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, providing voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fibre broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. Its goal is to deliver unbeatable and valuable experiences to customers through its powerful network, purposeful apps and passionate service. The company has been listed in Hong Kong since 1996. It is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (0016.HK).

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning Asia across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop information and communications technology ("ICT") services that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,200 commercial buildings and facilities. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a Core Purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by over 930 of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or invest a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200401/2766251-1LOGO

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190604/2486375-1LOGO



SOURCE HKBN Group