HKIB for the first time welcomes six local virtual banks as Corporate Members

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers (HKIB) is pleased to announce that six virtual banks in Hong Kong have recently joined the Institute as Corporate Members: Airstar Bank Limited, Fusion Bank Limited, Livi VB Limited, Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, SC Digital Solutions Limited as well as WeLab Bank Limited.

"The HKIB is thrilled to welcome six of the city's virtual banks as Corporate Members. Launching virtual banks has marked a new era in the development of Hong Kong's banking sector and underlines that professional training must advance to keep pace. The HKIB now boasts a member base with 103 Corporate Members and Corporate Affiliates, and over 6,000 Individual Members. With the exponential growth in the local Fintech sector, we believe that more virtual banks and Fintech companies will see the importance of joining our community in the years ahead," says Carrie LEUNG, Chief Executive Officer of the HKIB.

Since the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has started issuing banking licenses to a number of local virtual banks in the first half of 2019, the HKIB has swiftly strengthened its training offering in the fields of Fintech, cybersecurity and digital banking. To date the HKIB has launched more than 30 related courses and seminars, ranging in subjects from risk management, business development, blockchain, data security to global regulatory and compliance that have been attended by over 2,000 participants. The Institute has also been actively engaging virtual banking practitioners new to the financial services sector with professional qualification and training programmes including Certified Banker to enhance their traditional banking knowledge.

"In 2020, the HKIB will continue our efforts to promote Fintech development in Hong Kong. As the Fintech ecosystem in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area continues to grow in prominence, we remain committed to improving the cross-border and cross-sector financial and market knowledge of banking practitioners through our professional training programmes to help local professionals sustain their competitiveness. We will also continue to promote talent exchange and mutual recognition of professional qualifications in the region, while rolling out industry initiatives that encourage incumbents to participate in Fintech and innovation-related training programmes more actively," Leung continued.

In 2020, the HKIB will remain as the leading organiser of the Hong Kong ICT Awards -- FinTech Award for the fifth consecutive year. The FinTech Award encourages the development of FinTech innovation and solutions to enhance operations and fosters new modes of business for the financial sector. It comprises three streams: 1. Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets 2. Emerging Solutions and 3. Regulatory Technology and Risk Management. Today is the entry deadline and winners will be announced in April 2020.

Established in 1963, the HKIB is the first non-profit institution that provides training and certification services to the banking community in Hong Kong. Playing an important role in talent development in the local banking industry for more than five decades now, the Institute is also proud to be the first professional body in the territory to offer banking qualifications equivalent to a Master's degree level.

