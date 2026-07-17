HKT Trust and HKT Aktie
WKN DE: A1JPLQ / ISIN: HK0000093390
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17.07.2026 10:15:11
HKT to launch ultra-low latency 3.2Tbps AI Data Centre Inter-connect Superhighway to support Hong Kong’s AI development
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2026 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) today announces plan to roll out its ultra-low latency 3.2Tbps AI Data Centre Inter-connect (DCI) Superhighway service, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, enabling AI infrastructure providers and institutions to have ultra-fast and seamless access to computing resources across multiple data centres to meet next-generation AI workloads.
About HKTHKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.
For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt
Issued by HKT Limited.
HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.
News Source: HKT Limited
17/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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