HMC HONORS KELLOGG'S WITH THE 2022 MARKETER OF THE YEAR AWARD

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced today that Kellogg's is the winner of the 2022 HMC Marketer of the Year Award. Kellogg's joins a prestigious short list of elite brands that have received the award, including AARP, Ford, McDonald's, Nestlé, Sprint, State Farm, Toyota and Walmart. Chief Marketing & E-Commerce Officer for Kellogg's North America Julie Bowerman will accept the award and discuss Kellogg's long-standing history of prioritizing the Hispanic market as a core marketing & communications strategy at HMC's 2022 Annual Summit. The session will take place on Wednesday, April 6 in New York City.

Kellogg's wins the Hispanic Marketing Council's 2022 Marketer of the Year.

"Kellogg's has demonstrated multi-faceted Hispanic marketing excellence," said HMC Chair Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural. "Not only have they increased their Hispanic budgets, but they also value their culture marketing specialists and have reaped the rewards of leading with Hispanic cultural insights. They also understand that diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) is not a replacement for responsible and intentional investment in Hispanic marketing. As they continue to strengthen their commitment to the Hispanic market, we are eager to see what's next."

To be considered for this prestigious award, companies had to demonstrate a top-down commitment to multicultural marketing and allocate spending commensurate with the Hispanic opportunity. In 2013, Kellogg's Hispanic program consisted of a digital multi-brand promotion. Today, Kellogg's has dramatically grown its Hispanic marketing efforts including a multibrand U.S. Hispanic Scale promotion (Gustos para todo Gustos), and Hispanic specific campaigns for CHEEZ-IT, Eggo, Pringles, Pop-Tarts, Frosted Flakes, among others. Through direct brand and promotional support on a national level, Kellogg's supports these brands with a robust Hispanic advertising plan including broadcast television, radio, outdoor and digital, organic and paid social media, influencer marketing, community social purpose programs, scale tentpole promotions, shopper marketing, public relations and custom package designs. In fact, from 2018 to 2021 alone, Kellogg's increased its Hispanic media budget 40 percent.

"Kellogg's has been increasingly active in the U.S. Hispanic market since 2013, and our commitment has grown year over year with brand strategies led by Hispanic insights. We are proud our work has been recognized by the HMC and this further empowers us to continue our initiatives to support and elevate the Latino community, both within and outside our company," said Bowerman.

Valuable Partnerships & Hispanic-Led Marketing with Deep Cultural Insights

Kellogg's has committed to U.S. Hispanic and multicultural market growth across the company. This top-down commitment from senior leadership is evidenced in the creation of Kellogg's company-wide teams to integrate multicultural insights, and support brands, marketing teams and Integrated Agency Team (IAT), of which all agencies and partners have an equal seat at the table. When it comes to culture-forward activations, like Pop-Tarts' Día de Muertos campaign, Kellogg's Hispanic agency of record, Captura Group, leads the strategic and creative ideation, develops culturally driven campaigns with the Hispanic consumer at the core, and works with agency partners to deliver tactical executions across shopper, radio, social media, influencer marketing, public relations and social purpose that have broad market appeal. These efforts have demonstrated sales growth, not only within the Hispanic target, but across entire categories for many Kellogg's brands.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)

Kellogg's commitment to DEI has also earned the company corporate accolades in 2020, including Diversity Inc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity, Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity (Top 500), Mogul's Top 100 Innovators in Diversity & Inclusion, as well as a series of awards from Omnikal such as Top Corporation for Inclusive Majority Business Opportunities (Supplier Diversity) and America's Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities.

Taking place in person on April 4-6 in New York City, the HMC Annual Summit is the premier Hispanic Marketing Conference featuring dynamic and interactive sessions with notable newsmakers, C-suite leaders and top trendsetters. This year, the summit will focus on the rise of the multicultural majority with thought-provoking content to arm a new generation of culture creators with proven strategies to make an impact in today's complex marketplace. Registration will open in February.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic using the conference hashtag #WeAreNow.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmc-honors-kelloggs-with-the-2022-marketer-of-the-year-award-301470436.html

SOURCE Hispanic Marketing Council