HMG Creative Launches Web Design Projects for Disaster Recovery Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HMG Creative, a full-service digital agency in Austin, is proud to announce the launch of two newly designed websites for organizations focused on disaster recovery.

AshBritt Environmental , a national rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor, and Texas Disaster Fund , an initiative supporting the economic recovery of Texas communities devastated by disasters, both selected HMG Creative as their creative services partner. Beginning with a thorough discovery process, the agency led each organization through brand strategy, visual development, and the launch of a new web presence.

AshBritt Environmental Web Redesign

In the wake of recent natural disasters, AshBritt Environmental saw a need for revamping its marketing efforts to position itself as an indispensable resource for disaster recovery and environmental services.

"We needed a company to help us improve our online presence and modernize our website," said Andrea Galvan, Executive Assistant at AshBritt Environmental. "We did a lot of research, and HMG Creative had the most comprehensive set of services out of all the agencies we talked to. We love what they've done and the feedback has been very positive."

HMG Creative worked with AshBritt to plan, architect, design, develop and support the new website, focusing on the overall structure for a more fluid user experience. AshBritt's new digital presence showcases the brand's quality and expertise as a reliable disaster recovery solution. HMG Creative continues to build upon its partnership with AshBritt, actively supporting all creative service needs.

Texas Disaster Fund Brand Identity and Web Design

As a new initiative of the State of Texas, Texas Disaster Fund sought the expertise of HMG Creative to develop its brand identity and design an engaging website.

The Texas Disaster Fund needed a digital presence that would educate the public on its mission to raise and distribute funds for disaster-inflicted communities while effectively generating donor engagement. HMG Creative provided a powerful digital tool that identifies the brand as a significant resource to help people in their time of greatest need.

HMG Creative

HMG Creative is an award-winning digital agency that delivers creativity and expertise to empower brands in their next business evolution. With a focus on strategy, design, development, and marketing services, HMG Creative produces memorable and effective communications for clients with unmatched responsiveness and authenticity.

