|
25.03.2024 08:00:12
HMRC’s bill looks like a scam, but it’s impossible to check
I can’t find a way to sort out an overdue tax demand, for a sum I don’t think I owe, with a mystery telephone numberI have received a “simple assessment” invoice from HMRC. The letter demands overdue tax from 2018, but I have never received any prior communication about this, and my tax is deducted at source. I feared it might be a scam since the phone number on the letter does not match any of those listed on HMRC’s website. The obvious solution was to check with HMRC, but it was uncontactable. All the phone lines I tried stated they had 50-minute waiting times. Its chatbot directed me to an email address that produced an automatic reply saying it couldn’t help. So I have a letter that says that if I don’t pay tax I never knew I owed within 28 days, debt collectors will be appointed. But I have no way to check if the letter is genuine.HW, CambridgeHMRC blames you and me for its being incommunicado. Its chief executive Jim Harra told the Treasury select committee that people were clogging up the phone lines with “unnecessary” questions that could be answered by the website. More than a quarter of calls to HMRC are cut off or abandoned because of record waiting times. HMRC’s solution? To close its tax helplines for six months each year from April to force taxpayers to answer queries online – a decision that was rapidly reversed. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|62,22
|-0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.