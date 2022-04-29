HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia

April 29, 2022

HMS Group Annual report and Accounts 2021

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it has published on the Company's website at www.grouphms.com its Annual Report and Accounts, which includes the consolidated financial statements and independent auditor's report for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The Annual report and Accounts is available to view on and download from the HMS' corporate website

www.grouphms.com/ shareholders_and_investors/

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Accounts for 2021 as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and on the Company's website as noted above.

Contacts:

Investor relations, email: ir@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). http://ar2021.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI 254900DDFETNLASV8M53