10.03.2022 10:46:46

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Board Change

10-March-2022 / 12:46 MSK
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

 

Board Change

 

Moscow, Russia

March 10, 2022

 

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that HMS Independent Non-Executive Director Giorgio Veronesi has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective March 8, 2022.

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

 

