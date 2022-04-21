HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Board Change

Moscow, Russia

April 21, 2022

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that HMS Non-Executive Director Vyacheslav Tsoy has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective April 21 2022.

