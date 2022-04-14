HMS Group: Rub 3.3 BN Compressor Contract

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

HMS Group signs Rub 3.3 BN compressor contract

Moscow, Russia

April 14, 2022

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it has signed a contract totaling Rub 3.3 billion to manufacture gas transportation units. They will be delivered in 2023-2024 to a gas condensate field located in Russia.

For more information, please, contact:

Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.