03.03.2022 15:52:58

HMS Group: Suspension of the admission to trading

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Suspension of the admission to trading

03-March-2022 / 17:52 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

 

HMS Group GDRs

 

Moscow, Russia

March 3, 2022
 

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts effective March 03, 2022, "in light of market conditions, and in order to maintain orderly markets."

 

 

For more information, please, contact:

Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

 

 

 
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 146793
EQS News ID: 1294107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (spons. GDR) 2,60 0,00% HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX stark -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zieht kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck steht. Die US-Märkte notieren am Donnerstag im Aufwind. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen