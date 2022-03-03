|
03.03.2022 15:52:58
HMS Group: Suspension of the admission to trading
|
HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
HMS Group GDRs
Moscow, Russia
March 3, 2022
HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts effective March 03, 2022, "in light of market conditions, and in order to maintain orderly markets."
For more information, please, contact:
Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru
About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com
|
