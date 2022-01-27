|
27.01.2022 13:07:37
HMS Networks AB completes repurchase of shares
HMS Networks AB (publ) has during the period October 26, 2021 – January 26, 2022, repurchased in total 81,000 own shares (ISIN SE0009997018) within the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure HMS’ obligations to deliver performance shares according to HMS’ Share Saving Plan. The weighted average price for the shares repurchased during the period amounts to SEK 464.22 per share.
HMS Networks’ holdings of own shares amounts to 238,571 after the repurchase. The total number of outstanding shares in the company is 46,818,868. The repurchase has been made on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983
HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.
Attachment
