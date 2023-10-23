Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 08:00:00

HMS Networks expands Group Management

HMS Networks AB (publ) has appointed Bartek S. Candell as Senior Vice President Control Centric and expands Group Management with this new role.

Bartek S. Candell, today General Manager for HMS’ business area Anybus, will take part of HMS’ Group Management in a new role with responsibility for the "Control Centric" area. Bartek has worked at HMS since 2011, in previous roles such as General Manager APAC and China, and Key Account Manager.

"I am very happy to expand our Group Management with Bartek. His experience in sales from his years in our Asia operations together with his current work in our largest business area Anybus, makes him a great asset for HMS in our work with continued market development, innovation, and growth," says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Bartek becomes a member of Group Management in October 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

 

Attachment


