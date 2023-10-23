|
23.10.2023 08:00:00
HMS Networks expands Group Management
HMS Networks AB (publ) has appointed Bartek S. Candell as Senior Vice President Control Centric and expands Group Management with this new role.
Bartek S. Candell, today General Manager for HMS’ business area Anybus, will take part of HMS’ Group Management in a new role with responsibility for the "Control Centric" area. Bartek has worked at HMS since 2011, in previous roles such as General Manager APAC and China, and Key Account Manager.
"I am very happy to expand our Group Management with Bartek. His experience in sales from his years in our Asia operations together with his current work in our largest business area Anybus, makes him a great asset for HMS in our work with continued market development, innovation, and growth," says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.
Bartek becomes a member of Group Management in October 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983
HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HMS Networks AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.22
|Ausblick: HMS Networks Registered stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: HMS Networks Registered vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: HMS Networks Registered vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Ausblick: HMS Networks Registered zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: HMS Networks Registered stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.21
|Ausblick: HMS Networks Registered präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.06.21
|Erste Schätzungen: HMS Networks Registered präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Ausblick: HMS Networks Registered zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu HMS Networks AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HMS Networks AB Registered Shs
|31,04
|0,32%