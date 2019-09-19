HMS Networks Releases an Ewon Connector Module for Ignition 8

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Networks working in conjunction with Inductive Automation is pleased to introduce an Ignition 8 connector module that allows Ignition users to easily integrate PLC data from any PLC based machine into Ignition. The solution leverages Ewon's Talk2M platform to create a secure link between the Ignition server and the target machine allowing machines to be located anywhere world-wide. The system supports both read and write access and sample rates as fast as 1 sample per second.

The solution can be enabled by simply connecting the Flexy gateway to a PLC, configuring a few parameters via the Flexy GUI and installing and configuring the Ignition module. No software development required.

To enabled fast adoption and evaluation HMS Networks has created an Ignition demo which exercises the full functionality of the connector. The module and Ignition demo are available at no cost. Requests for access to the demo and connector module can be made here.

The HMS Ewon product line offers a broad set of edge gateway solutions for remote access and remote data solutions. Ewon gateways can be deployed on premises, at remote facility or directly connect to the public internet. Each gateway creates a secure connection to the Ewon Talk2M cloud platform, all communications between the gateway and the Ignition server are fully encrypted.

The Talk2M cloud platform is a full featured device management solution. Remote software update solutions are easy to implement for both the edge gateway and other device/PLCs in the system. User administration functions allow OEMs to create accounts for internal service people as well as external end customers creating tighter relationships with the end customer. Advance user management and user access security features are available on the platform including two factor authentication, user access rules and detailed user access logs.

Every manufacturer and asset owner can benefit from gathering more information from their devices and this solution allows manufactures to pull data from their inhouse machines and systems they ship to their end customers. "This off-the-shelf solution for connecting machines is one more example of HMS making IoT solutions easy for machine builders and systems integrators. Combining Ewon data access solutions with Ignitions web-based HMI solution and mobile platform Perspective creates a powerful IoT solution that can be deployed with very little investment," said Jim Fitzwater, Director of VP of Sales at HMS Networks.

To request more information on the demo, visit our Inductive Automation Solution Partner page here: https://www.hms-networks.com/solution-partners/enabling-digital-transformation-with-ignition

HMS Networks

HMS Networks is the leading independent supplier of products for industrial communication including remote management. HMS develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automated devices and systems to industrial networks under the Anybus, Ixxat and Ewon brands.

Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden and in Ravensburg, Germany. Local sales and support are handled by offices in Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, UK, and USA. HMS employs over 650 people and reported sales of $143 million in 2018. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm.

www.hms-networks.com

