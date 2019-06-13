HNTB Corporation names Chris Price president of Central Division

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Price, PE, has been named president of HNTB Corporation's Central Division. He oversees operations, project delivery and client service in nine states including Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas and Mississippi. Price leads approximately 600 professionals who provide aviation, highway, bridge, transit and rail, toll and construction management projects to improve mobility.

Price is based in the firm's downtown Kansas City, Missouri, office.

"The firm's Central Division continues gaining strong momentum in our core market sectors," said Mike Inabinet, PE, HNTB Central Region president. "Chris is a proven leader, whose many meaningful contributions and accomplishments during his decades of service are helping the firm continue on this positive growth trajectory."

Price has a 32-year career with HNTB in numerous roles, most recently as national bridge practice leader. He was responsible for overseeing the firm's delivery for bridge projects across the U.S.

Additionally, Price's project leadership experience includes oversight for geotechnical services, railway track design, street design and traffic analysis.

He actively represents HNTB in civic and industry-related associations, helps recruit top talent to the firm, and fosters relationships with clients and thought leaders.

Price earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Missouri.

HNTB has been involved in some of the most high-profile, complex infrastructure programs that are helping alleviate congestion, improve safety and add mobility options in the central U.S. The firm's many signature infrastructure projects include Dallas Area Rapid Transit's South Oak Cliff Extension; program management services for the North Texas Tollway Authority, US 290 reconstruction and expansion in Houston, Texas; 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway in Kansas City, Missouri; Kansas Turnpike; Peoria Bus Rapid Transit in Tulsa, Oklahoma; multiple long span river crossings over the Mississippi River, and many other projects.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. Celebrating 105 years of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com, or follow HNTB on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

