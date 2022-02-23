|
23.02.2022 14:33:15
HOCHTIEF 2021 Operating Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported 2021 Group operating profit of 454 million euros, an increase of 26 percent compared to the comparable figure of 359 million euros, prior year. Operating earnings per share was 6.65 euros compared to 5.17 euros. After the one-off charge from Chile, the group achieved a nominal group profit of 208 million euros, a decline of 33% from last year. Nominal earnings per share was 3.05 euros compared to 4.49 euros. Sales volume was 21.38 billion euros, down 0.6%.
The Group noted that an extraordinary one-off effect of 195 million euros from arbitration proceedings on a Chilean project was included in nominal net income for the period.
For 2022, the Group projects operating profit of 475 million euros to 520 million euros.
The dividend of 1.91 euros per share proposed for 2021 corresponds to a payout ratio of 65 percent of nominal consolidated profit.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngriff auf Ukraine: ATX vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag vorbörslich zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ebenfalls im Minus erwartet. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.