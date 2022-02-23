HOCHTIEF Approves Australia Unit's Submission Of Takeover Offer To CIMIC

(RTTNews) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) Wednesday said it has approved the submission of the unconditional and final off-market takeover offer to Australian company CIMIC Group Limited by HOCHTIEF Australia Holdings Limited.

HOCHTIEF, through its Australian subsidiary HOCHTIEF Australia, holds a stake of around 78.58 percent in CIMIC.

HOCHTIEF has approved HOCHTIEF Australia's submission of the takeover offer to acquire each CIMIC share held by the free float shareholders of CIMIC other than HOCHTIEF Australia for A$22 cash per CIMIC share.

The maximum aggregate amount of cash consideration that HOCHTIEF Australia would be required to pay is expected to be around 940 million euros.

HOCHTIEF said it would provide HOCHTIEF Australia the deal amount.

Under the offer terms, if a CIMIC Shareholder accepts the Offer in respect of its CIMIC shares, then HOCHTIEF Australia will be entitled to all of the rights attaching to those CIMIC shares, which includes the amount of any dividends declared or paid by CIMIC after the date of announcement of the Offer.

The offer can lead to HOCHTIEF increasing its indirect shareholding in CIMIC to up to 100 percent.

To finance the payment obligation in respect of the offer, HOCHTIEF has entered into a transaction facility with a consortium of banks.