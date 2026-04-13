Hochtief JV Wins EUR 220 Mln Czech Airport Modernization Contract

(RTTNews) - Hochtief AG (HOT.DE, HOCFF), a construction and infrastructure company, on Monday announced that a joint venture led by its Hochtief Infrastructure unit has been awarded a contract worth approximately 220 million euros to modernize the Cáslav military airport in the Czech Republic.

The construction is scheduled to take place during an airport closure from April 2026 through late 2028.

The project involves the complete reconstruction of the runway and modernization of the airport lighting system, along with related infrastructure to support safe airport operations.

The modernization is aimed at ensuring the long-term safe and reliable operation of aviation technology used by the Czech Air Force and NATO allies.

The runway has not undergone a full reconstruction for several decades, with only partial maintenance carried out previously.

The project is expected to support the long-term functionality of the base and strengthen critical aviation infrastructure in the region.

Hochtief is currently trading 1.33% lesser at EUR 446.20 on the XETRA.