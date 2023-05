Hochtief Q1 Net Income Rises; Adj. Sales Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Hochtief (HOCFF.PK) reported that its first-quarter nominal consolidated net profit was 128 million euros, an increase of 20% from prior year. Earnings per share was 1.70 euros compared to 1.56 euros. Operational net profit was 138 million euros, up 16%.

First quarter net sales were 6.2 billion euros, an increase of 16% from last year. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, sales were up 12%.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects operational net profit in a range of 510 million euros to 550 million euros.

