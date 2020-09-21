Hodges Ward Elliott Adds Loan Sale Expert, Expanding Firm's Capital Markets Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), one of the world's leading independent real estate brokerage and investment-banking firms, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and London, today announced industry veteran Michael Britvan joined the company as Managing Director.

In his new role, Britvan will lead the firm's loan sale advisory initiatives as part of the Capital Markets Group, and alongside the firm's team of professionals across the U.S. and Europe. He brings a dedicated loan sale advisory focus, adding to the firm's vast network of lender and client relationships.

Britvan has more than a decade of loan sale experience, trading more than $15 billion of loans on behalf of financial institutions including banks, insurance companies, special servicers, funds, and government clients. Most recently, Britvan served as Managing Director at Mission Capital Advisors, where he oversaw the valuation and trading of performing, sub-performing and non-performing commercial, consumer residential, business, and equipment loans in both the United States and Latin America.

"Michael is highly regarded for his knowledge in the loan sale advisory business. We are excited he has joined the Hodges Ward Elliott team to add to the firm's success," comments HWE President Mark Elliott. William Hodges, Chairman and CEO of HWE notes, "Michael is well qualified to help lead our firm's expansion into the loan sale business alongside our industry leading Capital Markets Group."

"HWE's position as a leading real estate investment banking firm positions the platform for success in the loan sale advisory space, particularly during this time of dislocation in the debt capital markets," Britvan commented, adding, "I am thrilled to join this exceptional group of professionals and look forward to supporting new and existing clients of the firm."

Britvan is a graduate of Binghamton University.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is a leading, full service real estate advisory and brokerage firm designed to facilitate global capital investment in gateway markets. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and capital markets teams, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. As a privately held company, HWE is focused on building long term relationships and takes pride in their reputation of providing outstanding client service. HWE has closed over $70 billion of transactions, including more than $26 billion since 2015 alone.

