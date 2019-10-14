NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with eight offices throughout the U.S., announced they represented the seller in the sale of the Freehand Hotels hospitality brand portfolio.

The portfolio is comprised of four hotel assets in Manhattan, Miami Beach, Downtown Los Angeles and Chicago with 922 rooms in total. The transaction also includes the acquisition of the Freehand Management company as well as the Broken Shaker food and beverage brand bar that operates at the Freehand hotels.

An HWE team comprised of Mark Elliott, President, Rudy Reudelhuber, Managing Director, and Jay Morrow, Managing Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.

The trendy Freehand brand hotels combine the social culture of a hostel with award-winning food and beverage, and a community-driven atmosphere.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is a leading, full service real estate investment banking firm designed to facilitate global capital investment. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes hotel, commercial and capital markets teams, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Washington DC and London. As a privately held company, HWE is focused on building long term relationships and takes pride in their reputation of providing outstanding client service. HWE has closed over $50 billion of transactions, including more than $20 billion over the past 5 years, and has a current pipeline of nearly $5 billion.

Contact:

Great Ink – 212-741-2977

Tom Nolan (226286@email4pr.com)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hodges-ward-elliott-arranges-sale-of-freehand-hotel-portfolio-300937760.html

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott