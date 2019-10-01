HODINKEE Appoints Joe Thompson as Executive Editor

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HODINKEE, the world's preeminent resource for all things watches, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joe Thompson as HODINKEE.com's first Executive Editor, responsible for overseeing the overall day-to-day editorial operations at the website. The hiring of Mr. Thompson further solidifies HODINKEE's position as the leading publication covering the world of horology and reinforces its commitment and drive for journalistic excellence.

Mr. Thompson has been writing about watches and the global watch industry since 1977. Prior to his new position, Mr. Thompson served as HODINKEE.com's Editor-at-Large, reporting on big industry trends, interviewing important figures in the watch world and providing historical perspectives that changed the way readers looked at watches altogether. Mr. Thompson has had a front-row seat to the changing landscape of the watch industry over the past 40 years, and has played an instrumental part in the way the industry is reported on.

Mr. Thompson is one of the most respected journalists covering the world of horology, both by his industry peers and executives throughout. He brings a level of insight and knowledge to his reporting that is widely considered the gold standard of watch journalism. He is regularly quoted in publications such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the Washington Post, USA Today, the BBC, and Forbes. Joe has also won nine editorial excellence awards from the American Business Press and two from Sigma Delta Chi, the Society of Professional Journalists, not to mention a Gem Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Jewelers of America.

In his new position, Mr. Thompson will be working in conjunction with HODINKEE.com's Editor-in-Chief Jack Forster on the overall editorial direction for the website. With this hiring, HODINKEE.com will now have on its staff two of the most respected and knowledgeable editors leading its editorial efforts.

"We are honored to have Joe as our new Executive Editor," said HODINKEE's COO Eneuri Acosta. "Joe's reputation within the industry is second to none. His rare mix of knowledge and professionalism makes him highly valuable in this new capacity and we are very excited to have both him and Jack Foster leading our editorial efforts."

"I am honored to be HODINKEE's new Executive Editor," said Joe Thompson. "The HODINKEE team's writing, reporting, photography, videography, and podcasts have redefined watch journalism for the digital age. I look forward to working with innovators like Jack Foster, Stephen Pulvirent, Will Holloway and the entire editorial team to further develop and strengthen HODINKEE's editorial content."

Mr. Thompson begins his new position, effective immediately.

