|
17.08.2022 22:15:00
Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter 2022 Results
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) second quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.
The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:
a. Webcast
https://app.webinar.net/E3qLlRjln9Y
b. Teleconference
International call:
1-412-542-4123
US Toll Free call:
1-855-239-1375
Canada Toll Free call:
1-855-669-9657
Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until August 31, 2022.
The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:
International call:
1-412-317-0088
US Toll Free call:
1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free call:
1-855-669-9658
Replay passcode: 9296187
Media:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438
www.hoeghlngpartners.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-2022-results-301607910.html
SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP
