Hofseth Biocare ASA: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CONCLUDED

Hofseth Biocare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") has today, on 4 January 2024, completed an extraordinary general meeting. All items proposed on the agenda were adopted, including the share capital increase of new preference class B shares in connection with the NOK 144 million investment from Hofseth International AS announced on 13 December 2023.

The minutes from the meeting in Norwegian and English are enclosed.

