Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 08:00:00

Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ANNUAL REPORT 2023

The Board of Directors of Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC") has approved the financial statements for 2023 and the Company has today published the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2023.

Please find the Annual Report and ESG Report attached.

For further information, please contact:
Christel Elise Kanli, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 41623188
E-mail: ck@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers' lung").

Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro- Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotizing enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins, and calcium from fresh salmon offcuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with offices in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey and Palo Alto, CA.

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hofseth BioCare ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hofseth BioCare ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hofseth BioCare ASA 0,18 0,00% Hofseth BioCare ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen