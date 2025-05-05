Hofseth Biocare ASA: NESTLÉ GARDEN OF LIFE LAUNCHES HBC OMEGO® FULL SPECTRUM OMEGAS IN THE US

Nestlé-owned Garden of Life has launched OmeGo® Full Spectrum Omegas on Amazon in the US. Branded as "Norwegian Salmon Oil”, it retains the complete balance and nutritional profile of fresh Atlantic salmon in a softgel format.

Joining Garden of Life’s portfolio of health supplements available online, Norwegian Salmon Oil containing OmeGo® is gently liberated from fresh, sashimi-grade salmon and provides whole-fish health benefits from its full spectrum of omegas. It differentiates from a competitive Omega-3 market that is more focused on two fatty acids (EPA and DHA). In contrast, OmeGo® is direct and sustainable from "fjord to shore” and provides Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 11, as well as other mediators promoting anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits to human health.

HBC has recently published scientific findings on the powerful natural anti-inflammatory benefits of OmeGo® for immune health, allergies and sleep quality following successful low dose clinical studies.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

Hofseth BioCare is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health. These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II™ salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body’s ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles. This work has also resulted in the granting of a number of patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, HBC Immunology (HBCI). HBCI has raised external finance, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma.