|
13.04.2023 23:56:00
Hofseth Biocare ASA: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023
The Annual General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Kipervikgata 13, 6003 Ålesund, on 28 April 2023 at 13:00 CET.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting was sent to the shareholders on 5 April 2023, and unfortunately this stock exchange notice was not sent concurrently. Please find the notice to the Annual General Meeting attached.
For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 93632966
E-mail: investor@hofsethbiocare.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hofseth BioCare ASAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.