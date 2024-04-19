|
Hofseth Biocare ASA: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA for 2024 will be held at the company's premises at Keiser Wilhelms gate 24, 6003 Ålesund, on 10 May 2024 at 13:00 CET.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.
For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 93632966
E-mail: investor@hofsethbiocare.no
About Hofseth BioCare ASA:
HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung").
Other leads are focused on using the Company's bioactive peptides as a Medical Food for the protection of the Gastro- Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotizing enterocolitis). The Company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through innovative and patent protected hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.
HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with offices in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey and Palo Alto, CA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
