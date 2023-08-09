09.08.2023 08:31:00

Hohhot named world's dairy sci-tech capital

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The cutting-edge Yili Global Dairy Intelligent Manufacturing Benchmark Base in Hohhot is said to lead the industry. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

During the World Dairy Industry Conference, Hohhot, capital city of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was awarded the title of "Dairy Science and Technology Capital of the World" by the International Union of Food Science and Technology on Aug 5.

With a long history in the dairy industry, Hohhot has nurtured global leading dairy companies, Yili and Mengniu. It has a rich ecosystem for dairy technology innovation, including multiple comprehensive platforms for dairy technology innovation.

The city is home to three higher education institutions and seven research institutions related to the dairy industry. It has obtained 44 national-level technology innovation carriers and gathered 24.75 percent of the country's talent in the dairy product industry.

It has also established long-term strategic partnerships with 13 leading domestic universities, over 50 international academic units, and renowned companies.

These collaborations cover various areas including forage breeding, planting, animal breeding, farming, deep processing of dairy products, and dairy technology. This has formed a complete technological innovation system for the entire dairy industry chain.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hohhot-named-worlds-dairy-sci-tech-capital-301896609.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX im Minus -- DAX über 16.000 Punkten -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen legen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsschluss Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen