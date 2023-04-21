HOKA® Debuts First-Ever Youth Collection for the Next Generation of Athletes

The new collection includes youth sizes of iconic HOKA franchises: the Clifton 9, Speedgoat 5, and Ora 3 Slide

GOLETA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of its first ever collection of footwear for kids. Designed specifically with the young athlete in mind, the Youth collection was made with Kid-centric features, a focus on fit and all the signature HOKA technology found in HOKA adult products. The collection will launch with three HOKA icons: the Speedgoat 5 Youth, Clifton 9 Youth, and Ora Slide 3 Youth.

"You'll find 100% HOKA DNA woven throughout our new Youth collection, including sustainably minded materials that help our next generation of athletes tread lighter," said Hy Rosario, Director Outdoor and Kids. "The Youth collection was inspired by our three most popular HOKA styles, built with performance first and designed to empower every child to choose their own adventure – whether it be on the road, trail or every day wear."

Speedgoat 5 Youth

A Trailblazer for the Next Generation

The Speedgoat 5 Youth is built off the blueprint of the HOKA original trail icon. Thoughtfully designed with sustainability in mind, this trailblazer enlists a woven mesh upper with 21% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) yarns, a 30% sugarcane midsole, and durable lugs to enhance grip and control for even the most rugged explorers. The youth model also features a quick-toggle lace system, for easy on-and-off usage. The Speedgoat 5 Youth is available in sizes 3.5Y-7Y and has an MSRP of $110.

Clifton 9 Youth

Big Performance, Small Size

Designed for future milers, the brand-new Clifton 9 Youth delivers the same performance features as the HOKA Clifton in a slightly smaller package. Like the Speedgoat 5 Youth, it has a 30% sugarcane midsole as well as 31% rPET yarns woven throughout the lightweight, breathable upper. The gusseted tongue mitigates any tongue migration during high movement while sustaining all-day foot-hugging comfort. This lightweight runner is a future-friendly option for the next generation, and is available in sizes 3.5Y-7Y with an MSRP of $110.

Ora Slide 3 Youth

TLC for Kids Feet

The Ora Slide 3 delivers big on recovery in a small size. Loved for its cushy, post-run relief, this slip-on silhouette enlists sustainably minded materials, including 20% sugarcane across the midsole and topsole. The softer foam directly underfoot is complimented by a rubberized EVA underneath, supplying the durable traction that active kids require. The Ora Slide 3 Youth is available in whole sizes 4-7Y for an MSRP of $50.

The Speedgoat 5 Youth, Clifton 9 Youth, and Ora Slide Youth are available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at HOKA authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

