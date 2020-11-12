HokuApps Facilitates C2C Selling as a New Retail Avenue for De'Longhi Group

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HokuApps, a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, developed a mobile solution for the Singapore market of Italy-based appliance maker De'Longhi Group. For the first time, De'Longhi Group brands – De'Longhi, Kenwood and Braun Household put into action a new retail avenue for C2C selling.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, with brick & mortar stores closed, the platform saw increased demand in the consumption of home appliances. Customers benefitted from a network of "expert" consumers who could provide quality product advice while selling to the consumers at the same time. In addition, De'Longhi Group affiliates are now able to easily promote and fulfill the order quickly. The integrated solution enables consumers to receive special affiliate pricing on select products. Even if consumers sign up on the app without an affiliate referral code, they are still able to make purchases from the app at the brands' e-shop prices.

Headquartered in Treviso- Italy & founded in 1902, the De'Longhi Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of small domestic appliances with a focus on coffee, the kitchen, air conditioning, and home care. With 8,000 employees worldwide and EUR2.08 billion in revenue, they operate five production facilities and 33 international subsidiaries supporting sales to 75 countries worldwide. Through acquisitions, the group includes two other well-known global brands: Britain's Kenwood (acquired in 2001) and Germany's Braun (obtained perpetual licensing rights of the Braun name for use in small kitchen appliances, ironing and selected household appliances 2013).

"The mobile commerce platform created by HokuApps has not only been a much-needed consolidation of our sales and marketing efforts but it turned out to be an integral part of keeping up with the skyrocketing consumer demand which shifted from physical stores to online," said Adeline Tan, Marketing Director for De'Longhi Group. "Even before the pandemic, there was a growing opportunity in this social media age in the C2C channel to grow our brand eCommerce sales. Leveraging on the app had an impressive effect on our overall marketing success across all three De'Longhi brands, producing higher conversion rates and increased average order value."

"It was very satisfying to work with such a well-known and long-established legacy brand as De'Longhi and we're proud to have been part of their efforts to keep their business functioning during the pandemic," said Arif Gafar, Sales Director for HokuApps. "Their products are famous for their high quality and artistic design, so we ensured that their mobile platform reflects that as well. It's especially gratifying to see the metrics reflecting the boost to their sales thanks to the app."

About HokuApps

HokuApps is the fast-growing technology platform that empowers organizations to develop innovative technology solutions incredibly fast. Headquartered in Singapore, the rapid application development platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to speedily deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.

SOURCE HokuApps