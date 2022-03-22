Holborn Corporation Announces Next Generation of Leadership

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Corporation (Holborn), a U.S.-based independent reinsurance broker, announced a number of Executive promotions within the ranks of its senior Brokers and Analytical Services unit. The announcement of these promotions was first made at Holborn's recent employee-owned shareholders' meeting in recognition of their professional accomplishments, and to reflect the elevated level of responsibilities that Holborn has assigned them.

These Executive promotions reflect Holborn's commitment to ensuring that the firm's leadership is well established for the future so the firm can continue to operate independently with a sole focus on client service. Each recipient is the embodiment of the Holborn ethos of always serving the interests of its clients, first and foremost.

The Executives will continue to report to Holborn's President and Chief Brokerage Officer, Adam Manus.

Frank Harrison, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said "Holborn's success as an independent reinsurance firm is due to our commitment to teamwork and client service. We recognize the individuals we promoted have been instrumental in leading such efforts. Holborn has a glorious 100-year history. The establishment of our next generational leadership further cements the foundation for driving Holborn forward, as we set our course for the next 100 years."

The Executives recently promoted by Holborn are:

Executive Vice Presidents

Greg Kaiser



Greg joined Holborn in 2010 as a reinsurance broker with a decade of industry experience at several reinsurance intermediaries. Greg graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a B.A. in Business and Economics. He has earned the CPCU and ARe designations.

Tim Releford



Tim joined Holborn in 2004 as a broker analyst following his college graduation. In addition to his broking responsibilities, Tim heads the firm's Applied Modeling unit. Tim graduated from Princeton University with a B.S.E. in Operations Research and Financial Engineering, with minors in Finance and Engineering Management Systems.

Scott Rosenthal



Scott is the head of the Analytical Services unit, which includes Actuarial Services and Catastrophe Modeling. He joined Holborn in 2007 with over a decade of industry experience. Scott is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Scott graduated from UC Berkeley with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

Brian Tobin



Brian has been a reinsurance broker with Holborn since 2000. He joined the firm with over a decade of industry experience with several reinsurance intermediaries. Brian graduated from Pace University with a B.B.A. in Finance.

Senior Vice Presidents

Nick Bellmont



Nick joined Holborn in 2012 as a reinsurance broker with six years of industry experience at a global reinsurance intermediary. Nick graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a B.A. in Business Leadership and Management. He has earned the ARM and ARe designations.

Matt Olsen



Matt joined Holborn in 2014 as a catastrophe modeler with a decade of industry experience at several major reinsurance intermediaries. He currently serves as Holborn's co-head of Catastrophe Modeling. Matt graduated from University of St. Thomas with a B.A. in Business and Financial Management.

Doug Rarig



Doug joined Holborn in 2012 as a reinsurance broker with a decade of experience as a treaty casualty underwriter with a global reinsurance company. Doug graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in Marketing and Economics. He has earned the CPCU, RPLU and ARe designations.

Paul Wojahn



Paul joined Holborn in 2009 as a reinsurance broker with six years of industry experience at a regional reinsurance intermediary. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a B.A. in Management. Paul has earned the CPCU and ARe designations.

Dan Zitelli



Dan joined Holborn in 1998 as a broker analyst following his college graduation. He currently serves as Holborn's co-head of Catastrophe Modeling. Dan graduated from Syracuse University with dual B.S. in Mathematics and Electronic Media Production. He also has an M.S. in Mathematics from NYU's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences. In 2020, Dan was awarded the Casualty Actuarial Society Institute's CCRMP credential.

About Holborn

Holborn Corporation (Holborn) is a privately held independent reinsurance brokerage firm established in 1920. With a commitment to integrity and a focus on long-term client relationships, Holborn's offerings include advanced analytic tools, global market access and responsive reinsurance services. Through the adoption of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998, Holborn became exclusively owned by its employees. For additional information, please visit www.holborn.com.

Contact: ryan.windels@fticonsulting.com

