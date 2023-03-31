|
Holcim accelerates climate action
|
Holcim shares the acceleration of its net zero journey with the publication of its second climate report, including its upgraded 2030 climate targets aligned with the 1.5°C framework and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Accelerating its net zero ambition, Holcim aims to reach 420 kg CO2 per ton of cementitious materials by 2030. Making progress in carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), Holcim commits to invest a cumulative CHF 2 billion by 2030 in mature technologies to capture more than 5 million tons of CO2 per year.
Jan Jenisch, CEO: «Holcim is accelerating its climate action with upgraded net zero targets and a clear commitment to invest CHF 2 billion in CCUS technologies by 2030. We are committed to scaling up low-carbon and circular construction while making buildings more sustainable in use to build cities that work for people and the planet.»
Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer: «Taking a science-driven approach to climate action, we upgraded our 2030 targets to be in line with the SBTis 1.5°C framework and are pushing the boundaries of innovation to be at the forefront of low-carbon and circular building. I am encouraged by the progress we are making across our sites to accelerate the shift to net zero.»
Delivering against all its levers, Holcim is deploying decarbonized materials in its product formulation, adopting more alternative and renewable energy, and scaling up its low-carbon building solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. Driving circular construction across its business, Holcim recycled 6.8 million tons of construction and demolition waste into new building solutions, on track to exceed the 2025 target of 10 million tons. Continuing the momentum on its net zero journey, Holcim increased its green investments by 15% in 2022, reaching CHF 403 million. With its successful transformation, Holcim reduced its CO2 per net sales by 21% in 2022 and commits to reduce by over 10% in 2023.
Holcims Climate Report will be put to an advisory vote at its Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023, reflecting the companys commitment to give its shareholders a say on the companys climate strategy.
Holcims Climate Report can be found here.
