Holcim achieves acclaimed CDP “A” rankings for climate and water leadership



Acclaimed “A” rankings and place on CDP A List 2025 recognize Holcim’s global leadership in climate and water security



Fifth time Holcim has ranked “A” for climate and been placed on CDP’s Climate A-List



Holcim is delivering on climate targets while building a nature-positive future and reducing freshwater withdrawals

Holcim has achieved acclaimed “A” scores for climate and water security in CDP’s 2025 rankings, winning a spot on the non-profit’s corporate A-List. These important accolades reflect Holcim’s transparent disclosure, awareness and evidence of best practices in climate and nature leadership - including the adoption of ambitious and meaningful targets. Carmen Diaz, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Holcim: “Achieving CDP’s 'A' rankings for climate and water is a powerful validation of Holcim’s leadership and commitment to putting sustainability at the core of our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. This recognition will further motivate our teams as we accelerate the transition to net-zero and build a nature-positive future.” On its net-zero journey, Holcim is driving climate action to decarbonize building in a rigorous and science-driven way. Holcim was among the first companies worldwide to have its 2030 and 2050 CO 2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has made strong progress toward these targets for 2030, which are in line with the SBTi’s updated 1.5°C framework. As an industry first-mover, Holcim recently set three new targets for freshwater withdrawal reduction, developed using the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) methodology, as the company extends its industry-leading nature-positive approach and advances NextGen Growth 2030. Non-profit CDP’s annual disclosure is widely recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2024, for example, only 2% of scored companies worldwide achieved an A rating, with CDP scoring over 22,700 businesses from D- to A for that year. Read more about how we are accelerating climate action at Holcim About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion1 in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45,000 employees in 44 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

