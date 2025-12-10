Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
10.12.2025 13:53:53
Holcim achieves acclaimed CDP “A” rankings for climate and water leadership
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Holcim has achieved acclaimed “A” scores for climate and water security in CDP’s 2025 rankings, winning a spot on the non-profit’s corporate A-List. These important accolades reflect Holcim’s transparent disclosure, awareness and evidence of best practices in climate and nature leadership - including the adoption of ambitious and meaningful targets.
Carmen Diaz, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Holcim: “Achieving CDP’s 'A' rankings for climate and water is a powerful validation of Holcim’s leadership and commitment to putting sustainability at the core of our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. This recognition will further motivate our teams as we accelerate the transition to net-zero and build a nature-positive future.”
On its net-zero journey, Holcim is driving climate action to decarbonize building in a rigorous and science-driven way. Holcim was among the first companies worldwide to have its 2030 and 2050 CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has made strong progress toward these targets for 2030, which are in line with the SBTi’s updated 1.5°C framework.
As an industry first-mover, Holcim recently set three new targets for freshwater withdrawal reduction, developed using the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) methodology, as the company extends its industry-leading nature-positive approach and advances NextGen Growth 2030.
Non-profit CDP’s annual disclosure is widely recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2024, for example, only 2% of scored companies worldwide achieved an A rating, with CDP scoring over 22,700 businesses from D- to A for that year.
Read more about how we are accelerating climate action at Holcim
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
2242926 10.12.2025 CET/CEST
