05.01.2023 07:00:58
Holcim acquires Chrono Chape
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim announces the acquisition of Chrono Chape, one of Frances leading independent providers of on-site self-leveling screeds. These fluid applications are used to create a smooth, even foundation upon which builders can lay the floors finish, such as carpet or tile. Operating an innovative fleet of batching trucks that mix and apply screeds directly at the customers job site, Chrono Chape controls the quantities of materials required for each operation with meticulous precision, delivering "zero-waste" service. The combination of innovation and efficiency has driven Chrono Chapes reputation in the market to generate double-digit growth in recent years.
