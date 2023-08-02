|
02.08.2023 07:00:11
Holcim acquires Cooper Standard Technical Rubber
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Jamie Gentoso, Global Head, Solutions & Products: With CSTR we are further expanding our roofing platform in Europe. I warmly welcome all CSTR employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business next era of growth together. By expanding our roofing systems offering, we can play a bigger role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for energy-efficient buildings and contribute to the green deal of the European Union.
CSTRs innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcims existing roofing business. With its strategically located production facility in the Rhine-Neckar area, CSTR adds to Holcims other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, notably FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofs. Holcim will continue CSTR`s existing business activities and serve its existing customer base while expanding its business under the new name of Holcim Technical Solutions & Products GmbH.
With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth", aiming to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1693693 02.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|Holcim acquires Cooper Standard Technical Rubber (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|Holcim-Aktie springt an: Holcim wird im ersten Semester profitabler (dpa-AFX)
|
27.07.23
|Zement von Holcim und Heidelberg Materials bleibt gefragt (Reuters)
|
27.07.23
|Baustoffkonzerne: Holcim und Heidelberg Materials profitieren von hoher Nachfrage (Handelsblatt)
|
27.07.23
|Zementkonzern Holcim sieht sich auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen (Reuters)
|
27.07.23
|Holcim delivers excellent performance in H1 (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|Holcim erzielt hervorragende Ergebnisse im ersten Halbjahr (EQS Group)
|
25.07.23
|SMI-Titel Holcim-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Holcim-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|09.06.23
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.23
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.23
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.23
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.03.23
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.23
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|-1,49%