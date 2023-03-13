|
Holcim acquires INDAR to strengthen retail offering in Mexico
Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: INDAR's broad range of hardware products strengthens our entire Disensa network of over 2,000 stores across Latin America. With its powerful logistics network and a focus on delivering the best in service, quality and customer experience, INDAR will make a perfect fit with our Disensa network by strengthening its product range and value proposition. I look forward to welcoming INDARs 420 employees into the Holcim family as we reach our next era of growth together.
INDAR has been a leader in hardware in midwestern Mexico for 35 years. As part of Holcim, the company will broaden the Disensa sales offer, as well as open an additional online sales channel for Holcims bagged cement, including ECOPlanet low-carbon cement, as well as other Holcim products such as Gacoflex roofing.
This acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment.
