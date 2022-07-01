|
Holcim acquires quarry and asphalt business from Mathers Group in Eastern Canada
Holcim has acquired the quarry and asphalt businesses of Mathers Group Inc. in Quebec, Canada, including Carrière St-Eustache Ltée and Pavage St-Eustache Ltée. This acquisition will expand the Holcim Groups footprint in the dynamic Quebec market, where infrastructure investment is projected to drive high growth across the Eastern Canada region. As the largest crushed stone producer in Quebec, this transaction also marks Holcims biggest aggregates acquisition in the region in over a decade. All of the Mathers Groups quarry and asphalt assets along with its 80 employees will become part of Holcim Group. The acquisition will also expand Holcims offering of recycled concrete and asphalt, advancing its circular construction strategic goal to recycle 100 million tons of materials by 2030.
Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America: I am excited about this acquisition that will expand our footprint in the exciting Quebec market and accelerate our circular construction offering. I warmly welcome all Mathers employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next era of growth together.
Mathers Group is a family-owned company with strong community roots and a history of responsible operations. It is one of the largest producers of construction materials in Quebec. Carrière Saint-Eustache and Pavage Saint-Eustache have been servicing the local market with crushed stone and asphalt products for over 60 years.
The acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to fuel growth through bolt-on acquisitions in mature markets in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses.
About Holcim
